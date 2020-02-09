The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Janice Watson, 80, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Lloyd and Ida Thompson. She is also predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Watson, Sr.

Janice was a huge Elvis fan, enjoyed genealogy and loved her pomeranians.

Janice is survived by her children, Jamie Blowe (Allen); Thomas Watson, Jr. (Serap), Ricky Watson (Hampus); Jeffrey Watson (Martha); four grandsons, Jason (Nancy), Ben, Justin (Maressa) and Corey; 2 great-granddaughters, Sara and Emma; a sister, Dianne (Phil); along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and Max.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater at: https://ccfot.org/

Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020
