|
|
Janie E. Davis, 73, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1946 in Edenton, NC to the late, William W. and Velma I. Altman. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald W. Davis.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Ford (George) and Jerry Davis; sister, Shirley Muse; brothers, Stewart Altman and Gerald Altman; grandchildren, Tim Davis (Kelly), Katlyn Vermette (David), and Kelsey Ford (Zach); great grandchildren, D.J., Kylie, and Riley; and many other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home, 2790 Bridge Rd Suffolk, VA 23435.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 27, 2020