Janie Foster Comstock, 93, died February 9, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va. Born in Seaboard, North Carolina in 1926 to James R. and Estelle P. Foster, she was married to James R. Comstock, Sr. for 58 years. She is survived by 2 sons, James Raymond Comstock, Jr. (Ellen) and Larry Lee Comstock (Mary Beth); 6 grandchildren (Shanna Reamey , Jessica Reich, Patrick Comstock, Timothy Comstock, Braden Russell and Haley Wilson); 5 great grandchildren; and her beloved niece, Carol Hartline (John), and son David.Janie was a sweet and gentle soul, a supportive and caring presence for her family. She moved to Portsmouth after completing business college in North Carolina, and worked as a bookkeeper before her marriage in 1948. She was active in Centenary United Methodist Church beginning in 1960, especially in music ministry, the Open Door Sunday School Class, and the Centenary United Methodist Women. As a young woman, she taught childrenâ€™s Sunday School and church weekday kindergarten. She was active in the Portsmouth Music Club and enjoyed all kinds of musical performances.Janie enjoyed sewing, embroidery, baking, boating with Jim, golf, travel, jigsaw puzzles, family genealogy, walks in the neighborhood and most of all being with her children, extended family and good friends. Many thanks to the staff at Province Place of Maryview for their loving care over the past 4 years.All are invited to a celebration of Janieâ€™s life at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Music Scholarship Fund at Centenary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.