Janie Sykes Travis, age 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, August 18, 2019 due to cancer and congestive heart failure. She was born September 22, 1933 in Plymouth, NC to Paul and Thelma Sykes. She eloped and married her loving husband of 64 years, John Charles Travis, on July 23, 1955.
She was amazing and taught us so much about life, love, integrity, compassion, how to walk out your faith in the Lord daily and so much more. Her life testified of the JOY that can only come from an assurance of salvation through Jesus! She was tiny in stature but her heart and love for life, her family & friends and the Lord were gigantic. If you were blessed to know her personally, you know she was a feisty and fun little lady with a huge heart that loved and gave unconditionally.
Janie enjoyed serving others and making people feel special and loved. Even when she was very weak and ill she found ways to serve in her church, do special things for friends and family and step in and help when she saw a need. She used to often say â€œI donâ€™t know why the Lord has allowed me to live so many years with cancer â€¦ He must still want to use me in some wayâ€. She was right about that and allowed the Lord to work through her beautiful, giving, and compassionate self, daily and bless all who had the privilege of knowing her personally. She was a priceless treasure and forever changed all our lives for the better.
Janie was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Farello. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John; sister, Paula Emerson; son, Michael and his wife Sherry; daughter, Sheila McDaniel and her husband Dave; granddaughter Stacie; grandson Chris and his wife Lindsay; granddaughter Nikki Davis and her husband Tim; great-granddaughter Braylin Cole Davis (due this November) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, August 24th at 2:00 pm at Grace Bible Church, 2956 Ansol Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. There will be a reception following the celebration service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritanâ€™s Purse, by visiting www.tmcfunding.com or mailing them to P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019