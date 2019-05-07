Janis F. Wigle was born in Beckley, WV on January 18, 2019, she was a devoted wife and mother to her first husband and two daughters. Both husband John and daughter Wanda Fink died much too young as a result of Polycystic Kidney disease. Jan was able to deliver two healthy children Daniel and Angie, who in turn presented the proud grandparents with eight great grandchildren. In 1991 the Lord brought Janis and Howard Wigle together at Fellowship Baptist Church on Taylor Road in Portsmouth, VA. Love quickly blossomed between the two and they were married on May 16 1992. Janis passed away after a long hard illness just days short of their 27 anniversary. Once again Janis demonstrated her profound love and affection throughout those 27 years for her husband and her three step children. Howard Jr., Chuck, and Kimberly who presented their father with 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jerry Hatcher and wife Claire and nieces and nephews; her Sunday school friends, and all the dear hearts she has touched in her lifetime. Janis was not only a great wife and mother to all her children, but also a God loving and compassionate Registered Nurse who spent most of her Nursing Career in North Eastern NC. I, Howard Wigle Sr. is so very thankful to our Lord and Savior for granting me the best 27 years of my life and I shall miss Janis, my soulmate dearly until I too shall pass from this life to life everlasting. I take refuge in knowing â€œthat absence from the body is presence with our Lord and Savior for eternity.â€œI love you and miss you sweetheart. I know in my heart that I will see you again.â€ A funeral service will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12 PM in Central Baptist Church, 1200 Hodges Ferry Road, Portsmouth VA, 23701. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 10 AM at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 7, 2019