Janis Godfrey Watts, 91, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach after a brief illness. Janis was born on November 13, 1927 in Hanover, WV Janis was the eighth child of John Crockett and Victoria Godfrey. She married her soulmate, Robert ”Bob” Watts on July 3, 1943 at Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk. Janis above all loved to go shopping and spend time with her family; she was a devoted wife and took care of kids while Bob served in the Navy.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years and their daughter, Roberta “Bobbie” Milligan. Left to cherish her memory are son, Dennis (Susan) Watts of Chesapeake; daughter, Linda George of Norfolk, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



There will be a graveside service at 2pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family would like to send a special thank you to Sentara Hospice House for their devotion to Janis’ care. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019