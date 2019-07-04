Janis Godfrey Watts, 91, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach after a brief illness. Janis was born on November 13, 1927 in Hanover, WV Janis was the eighth child of John Crockett and Victoria Godfrey. She married her soulmate, Robert â€Bobâ€ Watts on July 3, 1943 at Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk. Janis above all loved to go shopping and spend time with her family; she was a devoted wife and took care of kids while Bob served in the Navy.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years and their daughter, Roberta â€œBobbieâ€ Milligan. Left to cherish her memory are son, Dennis (Susan) Watts of Chesapeake; daughter, Linda George of Norfolk, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



There will be a graveside service at 2pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family would like to send a special thank you to Sentara Hospice House for their devotion to Janisâ€™ care.