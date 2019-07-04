The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Janis Godfrey Watts


1927 - 2019
Janis Godfrey Watts Obituary
Janis Godfrey Watts, 91, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach after a brief illness. Janis was born on November 13, 1927 in Hanover, WV Janis was the eighth child of John Crockett and Victoria Godfrey. She married her soulmate, Robert â€Bobâ€ Watts on July 3, 1943 at Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk. Janis above all loved to go shopping and spend time with her family; she was a devoted wife and took care of kids while Bob served in the Navy.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years and their daughter, Roberta â€œBobbieâ€ Milligan. Left to cherish her memory are son, Dennis (Susan) Watts of Chesapeake; daughter, Linda George of Norfolk, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 2pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family would like to send a special thank you to Sentara Hospice House for their devotion to Janisâ€™ care. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019
