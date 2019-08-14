|
Janis Lynn Noble, age 68, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. She was under the care of Kindred Hospice at Granite Gate in Prescott.
Janis Noble was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 2, 1951, and lived in a wide variety of places through her life, before spending many years happily in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She grew up in Texas, Japan, France, Nevada and Germany, as her family moved around the world with father Preston Nobleâ€™s Air Force career. She completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology at University of Texas at Austin in 1975, after having also studied abroad at Universite de Haute Bretagne in Rennes, France. In 1982 she was commissioned in the United States Navy, and was stationed in Tennessee and Puerto Rico before her long-term service in Norfolk, Virginia, where she attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander and served until retirement in 2006. Outside the Navy, Janis volunteered at the Chrysler Art Museum, the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters, and was a member of the Norfolk Jaycees. She also loved travel, loved to cook and was a devoted caretaker to her pets, Lila, Cara and Leah.
Janis is survived by her mother, Frances Pauline Wilson Noble, of Raleigh, North Carolina; her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Shaler Stidham, of Raleigh, North Carolina; her brother Raymond Noble and former wife Kathryn, of San Antonio, Texas; her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Steve Binkley, of Prescott, Arizona; eight nieces and nephews and fourteen great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date in Clear Creek, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019