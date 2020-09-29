Janis Callahan, 90, moved her residence to heaven and the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 26, 2020. She was born and raised in Alberene, Virginia, a small country town near Charlottesville, and was the fifth of six children born to J. I. and Rosalie Maupin. Janis had been a resident of Portsmouth and Chesapeake since 1949. She was still a country girl at heart and enjoyed every moment that she was able to spend with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Janis was predeceased by her husband, Michael, and daughter, Maureen (Haywood). Left to cherish her memory are her children Michael, Patrick (Karen), Terry (Cindy), Sue Hines (Earl), Dennis (Debbie), Janet (Cathy) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Janis was a lifetime member of Portsmouth Assembly of God where she enjoyed singing as part of a trio. Her faith and church attendance were a big part of her life.
Janis made many friends during her years of employment and finally retired from London Fog.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Emily Green Shores, 500 Westmoreland St., Portsmouth, 23707 where Janis received outstanding care over the last four years.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Larry O'Brien. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com