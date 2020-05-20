Jarrel L. Williamson was born in Gantt, Alabama to Jake and Lois Williamson. He had six sisters, Thelma, Ruby, Opal, Flora Bell, Sadie Lois, and Lula. He also had two brothers, Loron and Ollie. Loron is now the only surviving sibling and the oldest Williamson. He and his wife Lois were loved very much by Jarrel. After a happy childhood growing up on the family farm, Jarrel enlisted in the Army and served with distinction during World War II in Italy. While in Italy, he met his wife to be Anna. After a two continent courtship, Anna came to the U.S. and they were married. They had one daughter and named her Tina. They had a rich full life filled with travel, adventures and love. His beloved wife of 62 years is already in heaven and cooking with the angels and now they are together again. Jarrel is survived by his daughter Tina and her husband Gary along with three beloved grandchildren, Gary, Tori (Victoria), and Matt and his wife Susie. He has one great granddaughter, Athena Sophia Mouros and one great grandson named Declan Henry and he adored them greatly. Due to the unusual circumstances of our time with the COVID-19 virus, there will not be a viewing. A Memorial Mass will be held sometime in the future. Family friends are asked to say a prayer in Jarrel's name and ask for a blessing for him. Jarrel will be interred with his wife Anna at Holy Cross Garden, Yeadon, Pa. Condolences may be offered to the family at www. hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.