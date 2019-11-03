The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jarrett Louis Baird


1988 - 2019
Jarrett Louis Baird Obituary
Jarrett Louis Baird, 31, passed away on October 30, 2019 in the loving arms of his mother and his sister by his side. He was born in Virginia Beach on October 6, 1988. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Baird. He is survived by his mother Joan Baird, his sister Stephanie Baird, his nephew Colin, his niece Leah, his cousin April McNally (Patrick), and many dear uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Jarrett was a graduate of First Colonial High School and soon after was a dedicated manager at Subway. He enjoyed spending time at the Oceanfront, rooting for the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Steelers with his pet bird Wingman at his side, and spent summers camping on the Eastern Shore with his family.

The family will receive friends starting at 10am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, with a funeral service following at 11am by Reverend Rick Hocker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Jarrett's name be made to a .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
