Jarvis Carroll Brantley, 82, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2019. He was the owner of Carroll Brantley Inc.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 60 years, Melva "Jean" Brantley; children Karen Scott (Chris), Kevin Brantley, Kelly Brewster (James); grandchildren, Lauren Lee (Stephen), Jacob Scott (Olivia), Justin Brewster and Jason Brewster and 3 great-granddaughters, Elaina, Acey and Arizona.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in his memory to the c/o Khedive Temple 645 Woodlake Dr. Ches., VA 23320 or
The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Wednesday from 6-7:30 pm. A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 10:00 am Friday in Loving Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made and additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019