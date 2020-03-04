|
Jasmine Celestine Williams, 30, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was the daughter of George and Kay Williams. She was a graduate of Indian River High School's class of 2007 and later matriculated to Hampton University where she earned a degree in Sociology. She worked in the food service industry for many years. Most recently Jasmine worked as a Claims Adjuster for Geico.
Jasmine is survived by her son, Jacsen Williams; parents George and Kay Williams; sisters, Kim Williams, Kelley Cato (Charles), Terri Craft Rodgers (Nick), Kelley Craft. She will also be missed by her niece Sydney Cato; nephews Mason Cato and Carter Rodgers; aunts Terry McAllister-James and Carolyn Shields; uncle Patrick McAllister (Sheila) and a host of cousins and loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at The Historic First Baptist Church, 418 E. Bute St., Norfolk, VA, 11:00 am, Friday, March 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to READY Academy, 418 East Bute St, Norfolk, VA 23510 or you can donate to Jacsen Williams' care fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jacsen-williams-care-fund.
Condolences may be offered at waltonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020