Jason C. Giovenco-Montano
Jason Christopher Giovenco-Montano, 39, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Jason graduated from Bayside HS in 2000 and received his Bachelor's of Science and Social Science at Radford University in 2005, where he also played Rugby. He was a Lieutenant for the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. Jason will best be remembered as someone who had a great passion for Hunting and the Outdoors. He would share his stories with anyone who was willing to listen and was known for playing pranks and just being an overall "Goofball" just to bring a smile on someone's face.

Jason leaves behind his loving wife, Samantha; daughter, Gabrielle; son, Jonah. He is also survived by his mother, Carol Anne; father, Brian; brother, Brian; mother-in-law, Lynda; father-in-laws, Keith and Fidel; brother-in-law, KJ; sister-in-laws, Carmen and Tonya and several nieces, nephews, cousins and grandmother, Ruth.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2pm at New Life Church, 1244 Thompkins Ln, Virginia Beach, 23464. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-8pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family. Temperature checks and mask will be required to enter the building. Mask must be worn properly the entire time and we ask all guests to social distance as much as possible.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
