It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Jason Christopher Hibbs, 38, beloved husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend unexpectedly passed away on March 11, 2019. To those who knew Jason even a little, their world is not quite so bright. Jason was born on September 11, 1980 to Stephen and Tammy Hibbs in San Diego, CA. When Jason was 10, his family moved to Virginia Beach where, in his teenage years he developed his life long passion for music, and eventually met the love of his life, Nikki Hibbs, who he married on April 21, 2002. In 2010, he moved to Raleigh, NC where he and his wife owned a business together until his passing. There was nothing Jason loved more than spending his free time with his family. He leaves behind his wife, Nikki Hibbs, his parents, Stephen and Tammy Hibbs, his brother, Joshua (Brandi) Hibbs, his sister, Jennifer Hibbs, his mother-in-law, Cecilia Reeves, his brothers-in-law, Joseph Mannisto and Bradley Reeves, and his sisters-in-law, Ashley Mannisto, Nikita Smith and Nitasha Reeves, his many nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, and his godchildren Hope and Preston Grieco, all who he loved dearly. We know that Jason is now with his Aunt Marilyn, cousin David, his grandparents, his friend Steve, and his kitty Sully. As per Jason's wishes we will have a shindig in his honor at 5:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens Rose Garden Hall located at 6700 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, VA 23518. In lieu of flowers, we ask any contributions be made to the . Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019