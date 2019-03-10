Jason Cliff Douglass, 42, of Suffolk, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the presence of his family. He was a loving husband, son, and an amazing father. Left to cherish his memories are his wife and best friend of over 26 years, Becky Douglass; his cherished son, Cody; his loving mother and father, Brenda and Howard â€œButchâ€ Douglass; a younger brother, Jeremy Douglass; and his baby sister, Jessica Martyak; as well as his nieces and nephews, Michael, Mackenzie, Westley, Anya, Zella, and Xanthe, who will miss their uncle JJ; his mother and father-in-law, Diane and Drake Tsioutsias; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Nathan Jennings; grandmother and grandfather, Sally and Clifford; his uncle Wally; and aunt Allene. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor at 2pm on Monday, March 11, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk. The family requests donations be made to the , https://ww5.komen.org/Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary