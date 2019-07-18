Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Covenant Funeral Service,
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Holmes Obituary
Jason Christopher Holmes, 35, of Suffolk, formerly of Stafford County, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.

Jason enjoyed woodworking and walking his dog, and was passionate about his barbeque and loved his time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Holmes; daughter Cecilia Lucero; his mother, Nancy Holmes; grandmother Christine Usher; his brother, Mark Holmes (Priscilla) of Burlington, N.C.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death on December 18, 2012 by his father, Michael Kevin Holmes; and also predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Holmes and John Usher Sr. and grandmother, Ann Holmes. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.