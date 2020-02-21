|
Moyock, NC - Jason Lee Reed, 39, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in West Virginia and was the son of the late Charlotte Hughes. He was a lead technician at Cox Enterprises.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Mundy Reed; two daughters, Kaylee and McKenzie Reed; his father, Stewart Reed; two brothers, Wayne Reed and wife Susan and Wayne Reed, III; two sisters, Nita Smith and husband Ernest and Crystal Reed and husband Andy; mother and father-in-law, Stephen and Brenda Mundy; and a host of extended family.
A Memorial service will be held 4 P.M. Sunday, February 23, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kaylee and McKenzie's college fund.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020