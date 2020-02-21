The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map

Jason Lee Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Lee Reed Obituary
Moyock, NC - Jason Lee Reed, 39, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in West Virginia and was the son of the late Charlotte Hughes. He was a lead technician at Cox Enterprises.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Mundy Reed; two daughters, Kaylee and McKenzie Reed; his father, Stewart Reed; two brothers, Wayne Reed and wife Susan and Wayne Reed, III; two sisters, Nita Smith and husband Ernest and Crystal Reed and husband Andy; mother and father-in-law, Stephen and Brenda Mundy; and a host of extended family.

A Memorial service will be held 4 P.M. Sunday, February 23, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kaylee and McKenzie's college fund.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -