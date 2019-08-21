|
Jason Thomas Moore, 33, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 13, 2019, in Winchester, OH.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was an automotive mechanic.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Courtney L. Moore; children, Kayden Moore, Alexis Moore, and Julian Drennan, all of Winchester, OH; father, Robert (Sandi) Moore of South Mills, NC; mother, Catherine Harris of Chesapeake; sister, Kristen (Josh) Nolan of California; brothers, Ryan (Chelsea) Harris of Ohio and James Moore of South Mills, NC; maternal grandmother, Sarah Clinedinst of Chesapeake; paternal grandmother, Jayne Moore of Chesapeake. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard David Harris; paternal grandfather, James â€œPop Popâ€ Moore; and maternal grandfather, J. C. Clinedinst.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cathy Harris at gofundme. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019