Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Jason Thomas Moore, 33, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 13, 2019, in Winchester, OH.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was an automotive mechanic.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Courtney L. Moore; children, Kayden Moore, Alexis Moore, and Julian Drennan, all of Winchester, OH; father, Robert (Sandi) Moore of South Mills, NC; mother, Catherine Harris of Chesapeake; sister, Kristen (Josh) Nolan of California; brothers, Ryan (Chelsea) Harris of Ohio and James Moore of South Mills, NC; maternal grandmother, Sarah Clinedinst of Chesapeake; paternal grandmother, Jayne Moore of Chesapeake. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard David Harris; paternal grandfather, James â€œPop Popâ€ Moore; and maternal grandfather, J. C. Clinedinst.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cathy Harris at gofundme. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
