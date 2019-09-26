|
Jasper Derwood "J.D." Simpson, Jr., 83, went home to be with his Lord September 24, 2019. A native of Manteo, NC he was the son of the late Jasper Derwood Simpson, Sr. and Sabrina Barnett Simpson. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Todd Simpson; son-in-law, Ronnie Mullinax; brothers, David and Jerry Simpson; and a sister, Holly Davis. J.D. was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church and retired as a Regional Supervisor and Plant Manager with Titan America.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce F. Simpson; daughters, Lisa S. Mullinax and Jaye Snow (Scott); son, Tony A. Simpson (Paula); six grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Veronica, Alaina, Jordan and Haley, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Cal Myers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the home of Tony and Paula, 1116 Kinderly Lane, Chesapeake 23320. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019