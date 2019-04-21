|
|
Javie An â€œJayâ€ Byrd, III, 73, of Eagle Glen Drive, passed away Friday, 19, 2019. Born in Suffolk, he was the son of the late Javie A. Byrd, Jr. and Mary C. Byrd. He was also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Scott Byrd. Jay was retired from Chesapeake Hardwood, where he was the Plant Manager. He previously worked for Plywood Panel, Georgia Pacific and Bennett Mineral. Mechanically minded, Jay loved to restore and fix old cars. He was a member of the Cape Henry Model A Club, where he loved participating in parades. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Ann Byrd; a daughter, Stephanie (Danny); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caroline, Mason and Molly; a sister, Ann Byrd, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a brief prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019