Jay Armistico Basilio, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 1, 2019.



Born in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Jose and Cresenciana Basilio. He was an Architect and member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.



Left to cherish his memory: a sister, Purificacion Y. Basilio of Virginia Beach; two brothers, Jose Y. Basilio, Jr. and wife, Loreto, of Norfolk and Norberto Y. Basilio and wife, Wilhelmina, of Portsmouth; a niece, Jocelyn; four nephews, Enrico, Joselito, Erwin, and Norbert Vincent; and eleven great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Victorino Basilio.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Friday, July 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and Wake service at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Benedictâ€™s Parish, 521 McCosh Drive, Chesapeake on Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. Neal A. Nichols. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



