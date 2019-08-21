|
Jay Patrick Wilson, age 49, of Waterlily Rd. Coinjock, NC, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on March 24, 1970 to the late Johnny J. Wilson and Mary Dillow Wilson. Jay had a very successful career as a salesman in insurance and commercial lubricant sales. He loved his family, was generous to all, and a very outgoing person. Jay loved all water activities, especially fishing, surfing and boating.
He is survived by three brothers, Christopher Wilson (Darlene) of Chesapeake, VA, John Wilson of San Diego, CA, and Randy Wilson of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister-in-law, Connie Wilson of Chula Vista, CA; nephews, Abraham Folk of Merced, CA and Christopher M. Wilson of Los Angeles, CA; a niece, Cindy Wilson of Chula Vista, CA; and several cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Bob Wilson.
A private memorial will be held in Waterlily at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wilson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019