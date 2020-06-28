On June 26, 2020, Jayne Moore, of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away peacefully after a brief illness. A devoted military spouse, Jayne has traveled throughout the United States with her husband, Commander James Edward Moore, USN (Ret.) (dec.).
Her daughter Debi Moon said, "My mother was a woman of intelligence, charm, and class. Everyone in the Tidewater area seemed to know and adore her." Her granddaughter, Kristen Nolan, said, "Her purpose in life was to live for others; she served as an inspiration to all of us."
Jayne worked for over two decades at Virginia Wesleyan College where former VWC President Dr. Lambuth Clark called her a woman of integrity, character, and value, as well as a treasure to students and faculty alike.
She was known by both family and friends as a world class chef, and her New York Style Cheesecake, Shrimp Creole, and Lasagna were coveted by anyone who knew her.
She will be most missed by her family. As the family matriarch, she was cherished by all and praised for her generous heart and spirit. She is survived by three children, Debi Moon (Randy), Robert Moore (Sandi), and Richard Moore; her grandchildren, beloved granddaughter, Kristen Nolan (Josh), and grandsons, Jason Moore (dec.), Jimmy & Chris Moore; step-grandchildren, Tiffany Moon (Amber), Michael Moon (Courtney), and Jennifer Moon; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Nolan, Blaire Nolan, Julian Drennan, Kayden Moore, Alexis Moore, Wesley Moon, Hudson Moon, and Sparrow Moon. She is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth Cocciardi, Mary Tschan, Anna Mae Yon, Agnes Lucas, and Rita Marks.
Arrangements are private. Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.