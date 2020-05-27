Jean A. Rush, born 12/13/1921 in Alameda, CA formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed peacefully on Wed., May 20, 2020 at Seasons of Southpoint, Durham, NC, where she was a resident and, recently, in the care of Duke Hospice. Jean was a devoted US Navy wife of 58 years to CAPT William H. Rush (1923-2004), who served for more than 46 years. Surviving are Jean's daughter, Lynda and husband Bert Myers of Durham, NC; son William A. and wife Marie S. Rush of Gulf Breeze, FL; cousins, nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Jean was a resident of Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay (WCBay) from 2013 until 2018. A private service in the Pines Mausoleum Chapel, Princess Anne Memorial Park, was held on May 26th. Chaplain Jenny McCann Spivey, WCBay, officiated. Jean's family and friends will celebrate her life at a memorial service planned for December 2020. Contributions may be made to her church, St. Andrews United Methodist Church c/o Rev. Jeffrey Witt, SR Pastor, 717 Tucson Road Virginia Beach, VA 23462 https://www.saumcvb.org/ TEL: 757.467.1047. To view the obituary in its entirety, please visit www.kellumfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.