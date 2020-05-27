Jean A. Rush
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean A. Rush, born 12/13/1921 in Alameda, CA formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed peacefully on Wed., May 20, 2020 at Seasons of Southpoint, Durham, NC, where she was a resident and, recently, in the care of Duke Hospice. Jean was a devoted US Navy wife of 58 years to CAPT William H. Rush (1923-2004), who served for more than 46 years. Surviving are Jean's daughter, Lynda and husband Bert Myers of Durham, NC; son William A. and wife Marie S. Rush of Gulf Breeze, FL; cousins, nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Jean was a resident of Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay (WCBay) from 2013 until 2018. A private service in the Pines Mausoleum Chapel, Princess Anne Memorial Park, was held on May 26th. Chaplain Jenny McCann Spivey, WCBay, officiated. Jean's family and friends will celebrate her life at a memorial service planned for December 2020. Contributions may be made to her church, St. Andrews United Methodist Church c/o Rev. Jeffrey Witt, SR Pastor, 717 Tucson Road Virginia Beach, VA 23462 https://www.saumcvb.org/ TEL: 757.467.1047. To view the obituary in its entirety, please visit www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved