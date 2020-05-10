Jean Alice LaPrevotte
1933 - 2020
Jean Alice LaPrevotte, 87, passed away in her Virginia Beach home on April 29, 2020. Born in Newport, Rhode Island on March 18, 1933, she was raised there and then met the love of her life, "Bill", at age 15. They married three years later and were inseparable for 50 loving and wonderful years. They had two sons, and as a military family, traveled and lived both here and abroad.

She was past treasurer for the NAVY Relief and in her later years volunteered at Sentara Leigh, visiting and comforting patients. A beautiful lady in all aspects of the definition, her greatest happiness was derived from taking care of her family and her home, and she excelled at both amazingly and tenaciously.

Predeceased by her husband in 2002, she is survived by her sons, Mark and Gregg, and her granddaughter, Alexandra. An unfillable void is in our lives now and it will not fade; things will never be the same. A celebration of her life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that charitable donations be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA in Jean's name.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
