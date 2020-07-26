Jean Allen

Hettie "Jean" Morris Hoeverman Allen, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.Jean was born in Norfolk and graduated from Maury High School. She was employed in the real estate industry, serving as both an agent and a broker. Upon retirement, Jean relocated to Naples, Florida, and recently returned to this area.She is survived by her son, Glen A. Hoeverman and her brother, Robert F. Morris, both of Chesapeake.A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: