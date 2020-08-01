Jean Alma Carter Alexander, 83 departed her life on July 27, 2020 at her home with close family and friends by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Sr. and Marion Jones Carter and brothers, Herman Carter, Jr. and Gilbert Carter, Sr., and husband James H. Alexander.A native of Richmond, Virginia, Mrs. Alexander received her Christian training at Fifth Baptist Church. She was a 1954 graduate of Armstrong High School and a 1958 graduate of Virginia Union University where she was an Early Childhood Education major. At Virginia Union, she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Eta Chapter in 1955.After graduation, Mrs. Alexander began her teaching career at Woodville Elementary School in Richmond. It was during this time that she met her future husband, James H. Alexander and they married on February 25, 1961. A daughter, Jamean Alma was born to this marriage.Mrs. Alexander began teaching in Norfolk Public Schools at Diggs Park Elementary School and the Model City Program. She became an Assistant Principal at Larrymore Elementary School and was promoted to Principal at Pretty Lake and East Ocean View Elementary Schools. Additionally, she served as Principal of Poplar Halls, Tucker and Tidewater Park Elementary Schools until her retirement in 1996.Mrs. Alexander became a member of Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church where she was on the Board of Christian Education, a former Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the Boosters and Golden Heirs. Upon the illness of her husband, she retired as the Director of the Leaping and Learning Child Development Center at Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church.Her civic memberships included the Women's Club of Norfolk, Les Gemmes, Incorporated, Virginia Union University Alumni Chapter and a former member of Top Ladies of Distinction. As a member of Les Gemmes, Incorporated, Mrs. Alexander was the first National President and currently the National Parliamentarian. She was an active Golden (64 years) and Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Iota Omega Chapter (Norfolk).Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughter, Jamean Alexander, 3 sisters-in-law, Joyce Carter, Jewelle Alexander, and Maude Adams; goddaughter and niece, Ridgely Minter, 6 nieces, 3 nephews, devoted friends Ruth Jarvis and Ernestine Swain, and a host of loving relatives, colleagues, and friends.Public visitation will take place on Sunday, August 2nd from 12 pm - 4 pm at Riddick Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 am at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Avenue, Norfolk, VA, officiated by Rev. Dr. Joseph P. Lee, Jr. Senior Pastor of Bank Street Memorial Church. The funeral will be private for family and close friends. Internment will occur at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: In Memory of Mrs. Jean Alexander, Virginia Union University, Division of International Advancement, 1500 North Lombardy Street, Richmond. VA 23220.