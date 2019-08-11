Home

Jean Ann Mann

Jean Ann Mann Obituary
Jean Ann Mann, 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully in her home on August 9, 2019, joining her beloved husband, Charles, in heaven.

She is survived by her son, Brian Mann and his wife, Dasa, of Virginia Beach; her daughter, Cindy Greenert and her husband, Craig, of Mebane, North Carolina; her 4 grandchildren, Josh Mann, Kyle Mann, Jordan Greenert and Carson Greenert; as well as her brother, Rick Cooper and his wife, Gail, of Warren, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean dedicated many years as a nurse caring for the elderly population in Ohio, Guam, and Virginia Beach. She loved to crochet and created hats and booties for newborn babies to donate to local hospitals. She had a huge sense of humor and best of all could laugh at herself. She was blessed to be surrounded by her loving, devoted friends throughout her life as well as by her side before her passing.

Memorial services will be held in a private ceremony with family in Warren, Ohio at a later time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
