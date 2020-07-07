Jean Atlas Edwards Jones, 86, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Born in old Princess Anne County, she was the daughter of the late Elmo Parham and Violet Hicks Edwards. She was predeceased by a son, Danny Greenough.
Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Garr Jones; three sons, Robbie Henderson (Andy), Andy Greenough (Dawn) and Jeff Greenough (Jane); grandchildren, Myles Henderson, Whitney Marchand, Tyler, Molly, Julie Anne, Aaron, Ethan and Asher Greenough; two great-grandchildren, Lila Grace and Restin Marchand; brother, Keith Edwards; sister, Rose Edwards Jenkins (Eddie). As well as numerous cousins and dear friends.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Dr. Will Langford and the Rev. Richard Castleberry will officiate. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm just prior to the service at the funeral home.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.