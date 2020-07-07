1/1
Jean Atlas Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Atlas Edwards Jones, 86, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in old Princess Anne County, she was the daughter of the late Elmo Parham and Violet Hicks Edwards. She was predeceased by a son, Danny Greenough.

Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Garr Jones; three sons, Robbie Henderson (Andy), Andy Greenough (Dawn) and Jeff Greenough (Jane); grandchildren, Myles Henderson, Whitney Marchand, Tyler, Molly, Julie Anne, Aaron, Ethan and Asher Greenough; two great-grandchildren, Lila Grace and Restin Marchand; brother, Keith Edwards; sister, Rose Edwards Jenkins (Eddie). As well as numerous cousins and dear friends.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Dr. Will Langford and the Rev. Richard Castleberry will officiate. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm just prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved