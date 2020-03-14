The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mark Deliverance Center
3801 Turnpike Rd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map

Minister Jean Auver Ellis


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minister Jean Auver Ellis Obituary
Minister Jean Auver Ellis, 73, took her wings to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her (husband) Dexter Ellis, (mother) Marian Preston Griffin and (grandson) Jamel Griffin. Jean earned her bachelor's degree in business management through Norfolk State University in 1985. With the call to work for God, she was employed as a prayer counselor for CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) in Virginia Beach, VA. She was a longtime member and minister at St. Mark Deliverance Center. She was a devoted wife, mother and a true woman of God. Survivors include her daughters, Joanell Reid, Jamie Jones and Roberta Griffin, (father) Rev. Joseph E. Griffin, (6 siblings) Robert Griffin, Joan Newman, Jaqueline Knight, Gloria Brown Aaron Griffin and Odessa Ward, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Metropolitan Funeral Service at 5605 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1-5pm. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark Deliverance Center at 3801 Turnpike Rd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:00am. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton Jr Cemetery in Suffolk at 12 noon. Repast following burial at St. Mark Deliverance Center.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -