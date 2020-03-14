|
Minister Jean Auver Ellis, 73, took her wings to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her (husband) Dexter Ellis, (mother) Marian Preston Griffin and (grandson) Jamel Griffin. Jean earned her bachelor's degree in business management through Norfolk State University in 1985. With the call to work for God, she was employed as a prayer counselor for CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) in Virginia Beach, VA. She was a longtime member and minister at St. Mark Deliverance Center. She was a devoted wife, mother and a true woman of God. Survivors include her daughters, Joanell Reid, Jamie Jones and Roberta Griffin, (father) Rev. Joseph E. Griffin, (6 siblings) Robert Griffin, Joan Newman, Jaqueline Knight, Gloria Brown Aaron Griffin and Odessa Ward, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Metropolitan Funeral Service at 5605 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1-5pm. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark Deliverance Center at 3801 Turnpike Rd, Portsmouth, VA 23701 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:00am. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton Jr Cemetery in Suffolk at 12 noon. Repast following burial at St. Mark Deliverance Center.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2020