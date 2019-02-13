Home

St Mary's Catholic Church
202 S Broad St
Suffolk, VA 23434
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
Chesapeake, VA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church
Suffolk, VA
Jean B. DaVanzo Obituary
Jean Berneice DaVanzo, 90, died Feb. 11, 2019. Jean was born in Seattle, WA to the late John H. and Leone B. Andrews. She was a member of St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, Suffolk, Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was an Alumni of the University of Washington. Jean loved spending time with her family, reading and watching Nationals baseball. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, John Paul DaVanzo, Sr.; children, Joan Elizabeth DaVanzo (Allen) of Vienna, VA, Robert John DaVanzo of High Point, NC, Stephen Phillip DaVanzo of Chagrin Falls, OH, John Paul DaVanzo, Jr. (Ashley) of Chesapeake, William James DaVanzo (Ashley) of Albany, GA, and Elizabeth D. Ireland (Joel) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Jackie, Nickie, Courtney, Veronica, Wendy, Mallory, William, Jason, Ellie, Megan, and Katie; great grandchildren, Layla and Brooks; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake on Thursday from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, Suffolk. A private interment will follow at A.G. Horton Memorial Veteranâ€™s Cemetery at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019
