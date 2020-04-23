The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Jean B. Ferebee-Moultrie


1932 - 2020
Jean B. Ferebee-Moultrie Obituary
Jean B. Ferebee-Moultrie, 87, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born to the late Viola B. Cuffee-Ferebee and James Monroe Ferebee on September 14, 1932. She is also predeceased by her son, Kenneth R. Sweat; brothers, Haywood Cuffee and James Ferebee; sisters, Gladys Bright and Iris Fisher and great granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Downs. Jean was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and was a member of United House of Prayer for All People. Jean is survived by her husband, (Doc) Leland Moultrie; son, Glenn R. Sweat (Naida); daughter, Connie Moultrie-Russ (James, Jr.); sister, Vernell B. Givhan (John); five grandchildren, ILena Howard (Scott), Dena Sweat, Janis Downs (Sammy, Jr.), Angela Wade (Tony) and Fard Russ; three great grandchildren, Emil Howard (Kendra), Jasmine Howard and Sammy Downs, Jr. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. A viewing will be held, 2pm -6pm, Friday, April 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2020
