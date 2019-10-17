The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.
Jean B. Hollowell Obituary
Jean B. Hollowell, 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was a was a long-time devoted member of Jackson Memorial Baptist. She loved spending time at the Outer Banks with family and friends.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Maurice E. Hollowell; parents, Maud and Earl Bussey and her sister Ethel Applegate. She is survived by her children, Carol Barrett & husband, Bill, Raymond Hollowell & wife, Jeannette; 4 grandchildren, Robert Barrett & wife, Kim, Christina Angstadt, Julie Stevens & husband Jeff, Terri Shaw & husband James; & 8 great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens by Rev. Tommy Larson. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Friday from 6:30-7:30 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
