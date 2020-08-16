1/
Jean Bernard Feild Russell
1931 - 2020
Jean Bernard Feild Russell died on August 8, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Formerly a resident of Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach, VA, she had recently moved to Wilmington to be closer to family, residing first in the Davis Community and then in her daughter and son-in-law's home.

Born May 15, 1931 in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of Theophilus Agricola Feild, Jr. and Margaret Jones Feild. She was married for 51 years to the Reverend J. Shepherd Russell, Jr., a Presbyterian minister who served churches in NC, SC, AR, and VA until his death in 2004.

Jean studied at Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, VA and completed her Bachelor of Religious Studies from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, VA, known then as the General Assembly's Training School for Lay Workers. Active in many church roles, she was a model "pastor's wife." She was instrumental in building Norfolk's First Presbyterian Church Preschool into one of the area's strongest, serving as Director for many years.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her brother, Dr. Theophilus Agricola Feild, III. Survivors include a brother, Dr. Bolling Jones Feild of Petersburg, VA and sister, Margaret Feild Kresge (Ted) of Atlanta; son James Shepherd Russell, III (Ellen) of Little Rock, AR, daughter Margaret Turner Meadows (David) of Wilmington, NC, and sons Daniel Lindsay Russell (Sue) of Atlanta, and the Reverend Theophilus Feild Russell (Laura) of Newland, NC; grandchildren Anne Kelley Russell (Kurtis Price), Elizabeth Russell Saviers (Marshall), James Shepherd Russell, IV (Amanda), Jean Feild Patton (Robert), Herbert Barrow Turner (Elizabeth), Eleanor Bolling Turner, Kathryn Helms Hoyt (Bill), Anna Feild Russell, Daniel Lindsay Russell, Jr., and Richard Feild Russell; and numerous great-grandchildren.Â 

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Academy of Music, P.O. Box 11146, Norfolk, VA 23517.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

3 entries
August 15, 2020
Jean was an ideal misters wife and very kind.
Helen Farrow Winslow
Friend
August 15, 2020
Jean was a ray of sunshine and an absolute joy to know. I know Shep is delight to hug his sweet angel again.
Terree Neal
Friend
August 15, 2020
Everyone here at Westminster Canterbury is very sad to hear of Jean's passing. Many have reminisced over the past few days about the beautiful person that Jean was! I had a special connection with Jean because my name is Jean Russell, too. Everytime we passed each other in the halls we each would say "hi Jean Russell " and Jean would shake her head and say "that's the craziest thing " and laugh. She always had the most beautiful smile!
Jean Russell
Friend
