Jean Bevins, 87, of the 1000 block of Forest Lakes Drive went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.Born in Pigeon Creek, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Mattie Ellis. Jean was also predeceased by her husband, James L. Bevins; brothers, Fred and Frank Ellis, and a sister, Mary Lou Bobbera. Jean was a loving and caring wife, homemaker, mother, Mammaw, and Gigi. She was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church, and formerly a teacher at Princess Anne High School. She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Pamela Connor (Christopher), James Bevins, Jr. (Elizabeth), and Nancy Sanderlin (Lloyd); grandchildren, John Lloyd Sanderlin IV (Kayleen), Jordan Sanderlin, Alexis Kiriakos, Mattie Tatarsky (Jakin) and James Bevins III; a great-grandson, Graydon.To honor Mrs. Bevinsâ€™ request, interment will be private in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends, 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Mittie Burnham, Jeanâ€™s caretaker and companion, who provided love, care and friendship over many months.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church or to Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and send condolences at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019