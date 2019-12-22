|
Jean Miller Broussard Brown Young, 92, passed away peacefully in Lee-sburg, VA, on December 20, 2019. She was a native of Norfolk, and the daughter of the late John Iredell Miller and Clara Iceland Bateman Miller. Mrs. Young was a Roman Catholic and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Chesapeake.
She is pre-deceased by 2 sisters, Clarine Miller Kelsay and Carolyn Miller Kotarides, and 3 husbands, and is survived by her daughters Sharon B. Willard (and husband Ken) of Lansdowne, VA, and Suzanne Bearden of Lumberton, NC, sons Gerald Joseph"Joey" Broussard, Jr. (and wife Debbie) of Chesapeake, Robert David Broussard (and wife Tammy) of Virginia Beach, and Wade Anthony Broussard of Richmond, VA, a sister, Barbara Miller Ghigo, of Shelby, NC, 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, and a large extended family.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Dec 27 at 11 a.m. By The Reverend Father Romeo Jazmin. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Chesapeake chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Dec 26 from 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019