The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 548-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Broussard Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Broussard Young Obituary
Jean Miller Broussard Brown Young, 92, passed away peacefully in Lee-sburg, VA, on December 20, 2019. She was a native of Norfolk, and the daughter of the late John Iredell Miller and Clara Iceland Bateman Miller. Mrs. Young was a Roman Catholic and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Chesapeake.

She is pre-deceased by 2 sisters, Clarine Miller Kelsay and Carolyn Miller Kotarides, and 3 husbands, and is survived by her daughters Sharon B. Willard (and husband Ken) of Lansdowne, VA, and Suzanne Bearden of Lumberton, NC, sons Gerald Joseph"Joey" Broussard, Jr. (and wife Debbie) of Chesapeake, Robert David Broussard (and wife Tammy) of Virginia Beach, and Wade Anthony Broussard of Richmond, VA, a sister, Barbara Miller Ghigo, of Shelby, NC, 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, and a large extended family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Dec 27 at 11 a.m. By The Reverend Father Romeo Jazmin. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Chesapeake chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Dec 26 from 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -