Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Jean Cecilia Hanbury Powell, 91, passed away on Dec. 1, 2018 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born Oct. 26, 1927 in Norfolk. Jean was the only daughter of Cecil and Adah Hanbury. She was the beloved wife of James E. (Jimmy) Powell. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2014. She is preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother, Emmett Hanbury. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michele Powell Hartley and her husband Robert "Bob"; her son, Kirk Powell and his wife Andrea; grandsons, Justin Hartley and Zachary Parker; granddaughter, Kylie Powell; her baby brother, George L. Hanbury II; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Please join the family in a celebration of Jean's life at 3:00 PM, Sat., March 2, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, Virginia Beach. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019
