Jean Cantley Rawls, 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 18, 2019.



Born in Norfolk to the late Cerney and Helen Cantley, she was a member of the Norview Class of 58 and received her BS and Master of Fine Arts from Old Dominion University. Jeanâ€™s passion was art. She taught in several schools in Virginia Beach, concluding at Princess Anne High teaching AP Art History. She was appointed to the Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission, and later served as its chair. Known for her beauty both inside and out, she was dearly loved by her students and the many people with whom she made contact in the course of her numerous art and civic activities.



In retirement, Jean painted professionally and was a member and officer of the Artistsâ€™ Gallery. She was also a long-time member of the Silver Tappers, a bunch of sassy 60 + high stepping ladies. Over the past two years, Jean worked tirelessly to galvanize donors, city officials and the arts community to acquire and design a space for the newly formed Virginia Beach Art Center. To say her engagement was heroic is an understatement. This complex project was ultimately accomplished by converting a warehouse in the Vibe Art district into a dynamic art space that will continue to inspire future generations to appreciate and create art. VBAC held its grand opening on May 3rd. Seven weeks later Jean passed away suddenly with an unforeseen illness. She left behind a long trail of accomplishments for the arts and many strongly devoted friends and associates.



Jean is survived by her loving husband, Mac Rawls; daughter, Susan Rawls King; son, Michael Rawls (Jennifer); sister, Shirley Cantley; brother, Dan Cantley (Judy); and two totally adored grandchildren, Julia and John Daniel King.



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 7pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homek, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 N. Great Neck Rd. Funeral services, followed by a reception will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 3:00pm at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) at 2200 Parks Ave. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider a gift in Jeanâ€™s name to the Virginia Beach Art Center at 532 17th St., Va. Beach, VA 23451. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary