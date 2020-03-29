|
Hampton â€"Â Jean D. Burton, 76, died at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, March. 26, 2020, at Nazareth House Senior Living Community in San Diego, CA. She was born June 26, 1943, in Elmhurst IL, the daughter of Domnick and Edna Downing Delmastro. Jean is survived by her son Michael Burton and his wife Cindi of York County; her son Stephen Burton and his wife Sarah of San Diego; her four granddaughters, Ashleigh, Kaylee, Rylie and Sloane; other relatives and many friends.Â Â Jean resided in Hampton for over 50 years, and retired from the York County School System, after after teaching elementary school for over forty years.There will be a memorial service at St Josephs Catholic Church in Hampton, VA. The service will be postponed until a later date.Â In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Support Network. Donations can be made in memory of Jean Burton by check or mailed to the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park CA 92046, or by credit card at (www.brainsupportnetwork.org). In the middle center of the page select DONATE, select BY CREDIT CARD or BY CHECK from the drop down. Select IN MEMORY OF. Enter JEAN BURTON and [email protected] to notify the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020