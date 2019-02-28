|
Jean (Martin) Dewey of Virginia Beach, VA, died February 18, 2019. On December 2, 1933, she was born in McKeesport, PA to Agnes and James Martin and was married for 55 years to husband, Jerry, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by daughters, Bobbi Case, Nancy Grice, Jeri Lee Edwards, Robyn Card, and Marty Dewey; also 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Creation Assembly of God Church (Virginia Beach). Family visitation is at 5:30 pm. Reception following. Burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport, PA. In lieu of flowers, Jean asked for contributions be made to Tidewater Winds (online at bit.ly/dewey55) or Young Musicians of Virginia (online at bit.ly/dewey44).Share your memories of Jean online at bit.ly/dewey22
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019