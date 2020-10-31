Jean Elizabeth Reid, a resident of Westminster Canterbury on the Bay in Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on October 26, 2020. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Raymond T. Reid, her parents, Charles Oliver Frinks (killed in action in WWII) and Faye Purvis Frinks, her brother, Charles Purvis Frinks and her daughter, Barbara H. Gilbert.



Jean was born in Alexandria, Virginia and is survived by three children, son, Barry F. Reid and daughters, Karen P. Mortimer and Beth Ann R. Lawson; 6 grandchildren, Stephanie N. Gilbert, Angelique G. Kuykendall, Jon Michael Mortimer, Rayna Jean Wheeler, Meghan C. Mortimer and Sydney M. Lawson. Jean has 3 great grandchildren, Karson Kuykendall, Kolton Kuykendall and Dean Wheeler. She has a beloved nephew in Germany who is a renowned Opera singer.



Jean made life exciting. She brought great cheer and fun wherever she went. She should have been a scrabble champion as she could clean the clock of most people in a game of scrabble. She was surrounded by lifelong friends and the Sandbridge "Crew". She was always planning the next adventure.



We love you Mama, Marmie, Mommy, Jean, Jeanie, and Granny. We don't have to miss you because none of us, your children, grandchildren, cousins, and friends will ever have you far from our hearts and fondest memories. Thank you for being a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, friend and party animal. The world shone brightly with your energy.



Jean will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in the fall due to the pandemic restrictions. A zoom memorial is being scheduled and will be posted on several facebook pages once arranged.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store