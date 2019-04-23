The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Jean F. Siebert

Jean F. Siebert Obituary
Jean F. Siebert passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by her children and their families. She was the widow of Jack W. Siebert and together they owned and operated Siebert Realty in Sandbridge. She is survived by her brother David Crowley, her sons John, Jim and Patrick Keenan, her daughter Joanne Young, and nine grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24th 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
