Jean Gwaltney Johnson, 93, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ethel and Doc Allen Gwaltney and was predeceased by her husband Edward Eugene Johnson; daughter Constance Jean Patterson, sisters Marie Garner and Barbara Powell and brothers Francis Allen Gwaltney and Dale Atwood Gwaltney. Jean was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.She is survived by a son Thomas Edward Johnson and wife Susan M. of Charlotte NC; sister Elizabeth Whitley of Windsor VA; three grandsons Adam Thomas Patterson and wife Corrie, Mark Edward Patterson and Ryan Thomas Johnson and wife Elise; and son in law John M. Patterson. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM, June 14, 2019 at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Jeans request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her memory to her daughtersâ€™ scholarship fund: the Connie Patterson Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund c/o Renee R. Felts, Paul D. Camp Community College, 100 N. College Drive, Franklin VA 23851. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary