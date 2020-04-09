The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean H. Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean H. Parker Obituary
Jean Hopkins Parker, 95, of the 100 block of Yorkshire Road, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A native of Williamston, NC, she was a retired waitress and a member of Portsmouth Christian Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Ruben Parker; a son, Jack L. Parker; and two brothers.

Survivors include three daughters, Patricia P. Barnes, Ruby P. Gray and Joni P. Stutz (Raymond III); a sister, Ann Smith; a brother, Nick Barnhill; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services are pending. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, is handling arrangements.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -