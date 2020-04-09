|
|
Jean Hopkins Parker, 95, of the 100 block of Yorkshire Road, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A native of Williamston, NC, she was a retired waitress and a member of Portsmouth Christian Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Ruben Parker; a son, Jack L. Parker; and two brothers.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia P. Barnes, Ruby P. Gray and Joni P. Stutz (Raymond III); a sister, Ann Smith; a brother, Nick Barnhill; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are pending. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, is handling arrangements.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020