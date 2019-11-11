The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Jean Jennings Prince Obituary
Jean Jennings Prince, 85, was reunited on November 9, 2019 with the love of her life Eddie Prince. Jean graduated from St. Paul High School in 1951; Jean and Eddie were married for 58 years until his passing in 2010.

She is survived by three children, Matt Prince, Suzanne Caffaro and Stephanie Prince as well as four grandchildren, Blake, Grant, Clay Willemain and Daniel Prince; her sister, Mary Gibboney; her brother, Buddy Jennings.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 13 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday 3 to 5 PM.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 11, 2019
