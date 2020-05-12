Jean Jones Currin, 89, of Norfolk, VA, passed away May 11, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Viola Jones and the widow of Elbert E. Currin.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Gale Conkling and husband, Craig; grandson, Christopher M. Conkling and wife, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jean Conkling; a host of nieces and a special nephew, Tim Jones.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park on Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m. with no more than 10 individuals in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.