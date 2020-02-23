|
Jean Jordan Taylor, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 22, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of Charles F. Jordan and Erma R. Jordan. She was retired as an Insurance Clerk from General Motors Corp. She was happiest when she was taking care of the people she loved.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harry L. Taylor; and siblings, Robert Jordan, Ernest Jordan, Ruth Whitehurst, Lloyd Jordan, Dorothy Faust, Mildred Loftin, and Francis Roberts.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Linda Barnes and Susan Atha; grandchildren, Jennifer Pyatt, Lindsay Pyatt, and Robert Pyatt, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Lila Chapman; sister-in-law, Margaret Proffitt; and many other much loved family members.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, February 26, at 11 a.m. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020