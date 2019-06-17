The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Jean Edmonds
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Macedonia Christian Church
Hwy 17 South
Williamston, NC
Jean Liles Edmonds Obituary
Jean Liles Edmonds

Mrs. Jean Liles Edmonds, age 89, a resident of Williamston, NC, died Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Martin General Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Macedonia Christian Church, Hwy 17 South, Williamston, NC and will be officiated by Greg Sexton.

Mrs. Edmonds was born in Norfolk, VA on December 1, 1929 to the late Robert Edmunds Liles and Ginevra Elizabeth Hingerty Liles. On March 8, 1947 she married William H. Edmonds, Sr. who preceded her in death February 6, 2000. She was a teacher and later owned her own business hooking rugs. Mrs. Edmonds was a member of Macedonia Christian Church and was a very religious person.

Survivors include her three children, William â€œBillâ€ Edmonds, Jr. and wife Berna of Williamston, David Lee Edmonds and wife Jennifer of Kill Devil Hills, Linda E. Covert and husband Doug of Portland, OR, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a brother, Robert Liles of VA, and a sister, Ginevra Wolfinger of VA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Macedonia Christian Church, NC Hwy 17 S. Williamston, NC 27892, in Jean Edmonds name.

Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, NC is honored to serve the Edmonds family.



Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 17, 2019
