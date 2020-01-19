|
|
Mrs. Hughes, 84, of Chesapeake, VA went home to Glory January 12, 2020. Born June 13, 1935, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Primus and Mary Little. Jean went to St. Joseph Catholic School and furthered her education at Norfolk State University. She was a teacher for over 15 years in the Catholic School. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Jovandra "Stacey" Sanderlin; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. Funeral 12noon, Tuesday, at First Baptist West Munden, Chesapeake, VA., viewing 5-7pm, Monday, at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020