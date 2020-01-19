The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist West Munden
Chesapeake, VA
Jean Little Hughes Obituary
Mrs. Hughes, 84, of Chesapeake, VA went home to Glory January 12, 2020. Born June 13, 1935, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Primus and Mary Little. Jean went to St. Joseph Catholic School and furthered her education at Norfolk State University. She was a teacher for over 15 years in the Catholic School. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Jovandra "Stacey" Sanderlin; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. Funeral 12noon, Tuesday, at First Baptist West Munden, Chesapeake, VA., viewing 5-7pm, Monday, at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
