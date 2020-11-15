Jean McDaniel Hasten, 93, of Virginia Beach, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her four children, Walter McDaniel III, Robert McDaniel, Lois Kroesser and Debbie Cook, along with seven grandchildren, as well as ten great grandchildren.
Jean grew up in Norfolk, a graduate of Maury High School, and settled in the Kings Grant area of Virginia Beach with her late husband, Walter "Clark" McDaniel II. In 1968, she lost her husband in a tragic work accident. Jean, with her courageous, can-do-anything spirit, quickly did all she could to provide for her family and re-entered the workforce. She retired from Bank of America (formerly Nations Bank) after a long and successful career.
Twenty-two years after the loss of Clark, Jean found true love again in her friend and neighbor, John Hasten. Before John's passing in 1996, their marriage took them on many adventures including Hawaii and South Korea.
Affectionately known as Mama Jean to many, she loved being outdoors in her garden, was incredibly quick-witted and described as "one classy lady". Jean was always so proud and supportive of her family and never missed a baseball game, performance, or road trip. Her family will miss her dearly and will continue reminiscing the wonderful ways she touched our lives each day.
The family will be holding a private service to honor her life. Should you wish to join virtually, contact Hollomon-Brown directly for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in memory of Jean Hasten, may be sent to Lynnhaven United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hollomon-brown.com
...enjoy your walks in the garden, Mom...